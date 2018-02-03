Hundreds protest on Mass St. after “Drag The Flag March” event surfaces

By Published: Updated:
Photo courtesy of Elwood Bengoa

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Hundreds took to Massachusetts St. in Lawrence on Saturday in protest of a Facebook Event called “Drag The Flag March.”

The original event has since been deleted, but another event, “Defend Our Flag,” was created in response.  

According to a “Defend Our Flag” organizer, they’re protesting to defend the United States Flag.

Confederate flags could be seen in the area. Organizers of “Defend Our Flag” denied the event as a White Nationalist Rally.

According to The University Daily Kansan, no protesters from “Drag the Flag March” were seen on Massachusetts St.

Lawrence Police said the protests have largely remained non-violent, but that one arrest was made and one person received a citation. They said they are continuing to monitor the protests.

KSNT has a team at the protest and will update this story as more information become available.

