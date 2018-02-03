Man walks into Law Enforcement Center with machete, later arrested

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One person is in jail after threatening police officers at the Law Enforcement Center in Topeka.

Around 2 a.m., police say a man entered the building with a machete and said he had a bomb. Officers were able to isolate him outside and talked with him for over an hour.

Police say the man approached the officers with the machete and was tased.

Anthony Hernandez, of Topeka, was booked for Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, Criminal Threat and other charges.

Police say Herenandez had minor injuries after the incident. No police officers were injured.