Mild for Saturday, snow chances return for Sunday

Winds turn breezy once again for today, with sustained south and southwest winds at 15 to 25 mph. Couple that warm wind with just some passing clouds here and there, and it will make for a mild day. High temperatures will crack into the 50s for your Saturday. This all ahead of our next cold front.

Behind that cold front for tonight, temperatures take a tumble. Overnight lows will fall back into the upper teens and low 20s. Winds will shift out of the north, sustained at 5 to 15 mph. That north wind will keep wind chills in the teens, and even as low as the single digits by daybreak on Sunday morning.

Sunday morning also introduces our next snow chance. It’s not the best chance of snow, but we could still see anywhere from a dusting to an inch of snow. Not everyone may see snow during Sunday morning, but it will still be a fairly cloudy start to the new week. The snow chance looks to wrap up by noon, with decreasing cloud cover from north to south for the second half of the day.

Sunday will be noticeably colder though with high temperatures stuck in the 20s. That north wind doesn’t budge much either, with sustained winds at 15 to 25 mph, wind chills will still be stuck in the teens for much of Sunday.

Temperatures try to warm up again for Monday with highs in the 30s and low 40s, under a partly cloudy sky.

Tuesday will be the day to keep a close eye on as another, more promising snow chance moves in. Most areas will have only a snow chance, but places further south could see more of a wintry mix as sleet could mix. Tuesday will be cooler once again with high temperatures ranging from the mid 20s into the 30s.

The second half of the work week will see temperatures try to warm back up into the 30s and 40s.