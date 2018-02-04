Family wants veteran’s stolen medals returned

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) – Relatives of a Vietnam War veteran want back a piece of the man’s legacy stolen from a storage unit in Kansas.

The Hutchinson News reports that the family of Charles “Chuck” David Sankey is offering $12,000 to anyone with information that leads them to the Silver Star, Purple Heart and four Bronze Stars stolen from Hutchinson Self Storage.

Sankey, 73, died in Wichita Jan. 25 of complications caused by the wartime chemical Agent Orange. Bruce Sankey says his brother knew he was dying and wanted to put most of his belongings in the storage unit in November.

But when the family went to clean out the unit, all they found was a lamp and a photo.

Hutchinson police say the facility has cameras and that officers are following several leads.