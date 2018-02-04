Light to moderate snow to start off Sunday, drier to end the day

**Winter weather advisory for all Northeast Kansas through 2 this afternoon.**

Snow will continue to push through to start off your Sunday. Anything from just a dusting to upwards of 4 inches is fair game for snowfall totals. The main burst of snow will fall during the morning hours, before it sinks to the south and begins to taper off during the early afternoon.

Slick spots could develop as the snow sticks to the ground, but reduced visibility will also be a concern. Winds will continue to be breezy throughout the morning, so visibility could be drastically lowered in spots as the snow is falling.

As the snow tapers off into the early afternoon, the cloud cover will gradually start to decrease from north to south, as well. Peeks of sunshine are possible before the day wraps up.

Besides the snow, the other main focus for today will be the drastically colder weather. Temperatures will be stuck in the teens and 20s throughout the course of the day. With a breezy north wind, sustained at 10 to 25 mph, wind chills will keep it feeling as if its in the single digits and teens. Those winds will finally start to subside by this evening.

With lighter winds and clearing conditions in place for tonight, it will turn bitterly cold once again. Overnight lows are expected to bottom out in the teens for tonight.

Winds pick up once again for Monday, sustained at 5 to 15 mph. Those winds will begin to strengthen in the morning, so once again wind chills in the single digits, and even some subzero wind chills, will be likely as you head out the door.

A mix of sun and clouds during the day on Monday will go along with slightly warmer temperatures, maxing out in the 30s and 40s.

Tuesday will be the day to keep a close eye on as another snow chance looks to move in. Temperatures look to be cold enough for this to be just an all snow chance with highs stuck in the 20s once again. The track of this storm system will still need to be tweaked, but if it does move across Northeast Kansas, it will provide another round of accumulating snow.

Beyond Tuesday, the second half of the work week will see temperatures try to warm back up into the 30s and 40s.