Local restaurant owner threatens to kill man at bar, later arrested

PERRY, Kan. (KSNT) – The owner of a local restaurant is in jail after threatening to kill someone.

Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Herrig tells KSNT News the incident happened shortly after 12:00 a.m. at Fred’s Place, a bar in Perry.

Herrig said Barclay Mead, 48, pointed a gun at another man in the bar and said he was going to kill him. That’s when another person in the bar punched Mead, knocking him unconscious.

Mead was taken to a local hospital and later arrested. No one else was injured in the incident.

He remains in the Jefferson County Jail on several charges, including Attempted 2nd Degree Murder and possession of a firearm while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Herrig said Mead is the owner of Hog Holler Saloon, a restaurant near Ozawkie.