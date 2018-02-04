More snow possible Tuesday

By Published:
Photo Courtesy: Nate Tacey, KSNT News

What We’re Tracking:

  • Very cold night
  • Next snow chance on Tuesday
  • Several ups and downs in this week’s weather

Temperatures will fall back into the single digits overnight with a fresh covering of snow on the ground. Skies remain mostly clear through the night and into part of Monday.

Monday will be a recovery day where temperatures try to warm back into the upper 30s with a mix of sun and clouds.

The next storm system is poised to move in during the day on Tuesday with another round of snow. Accumulating snow does look likely with this storm along with gusty north winds once again. Roads may become slick again late Tuesday into Tuesday night. After this storm, we’ll warm into the 40s by Thursday and Friday, then another chance for a winter mix of snow and possibly ice this Saturday.

-KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

