Riley County now in Emergency Accident Reporting

RILEY CO., Kan. (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is now is the Emergency Accident Reporting Plan.

The department said if there is a non-injury crash, and damage is over $1,000, there is no need to call police right away. The people involved should exchange names, phone numbers and insurance information. The accident should be reported within 48 hours.

To report an accident, both parties involved should go to RCPD at a later time and an officer will take the report.

If property damage is less than $1,000, a report is not necessary.