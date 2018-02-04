Riley County now in Emergency Accident Reporting

By Published:

RILEY CO., Kan. (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is now is the Emergency Accident Reporting Plan.

The department said if there is a non-injury crash, and damage is over $1,000, there is no need to call police right away. The people involved should exchange names, phone numbers and insurance information. The accident should be reported within 48 hours.

To report an accident, both parties involved should go to RCPD at a later time and an officer will take the report.

If property damage is less than $1,000, a report is not necessary.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s