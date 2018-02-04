The deadliest parts of US-75; how do we make it safer?

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Almira Collier enjoys looking back at her fondest memories with her husband Max from their more than 60-year marriage in Topeka.

“I look back at them a lot,” Collier said, while looking at old pictures.

Not dwelling on the day she picked up the phone to the worst call she’s ever gotten.

“There would have been a chance that I could have spoken to him, and I didn’t have that chance, which I regret,” she said.

Her husband died in a crash on US-75 in 2013 near the intersection at 62nd road. He’s one of dozens of people to die near that road.

US-75 is no stranger to death.

In November, three members of the Ukele family died on US-75 in Jackson County, on what was supposed to be one of their family’s most memorable nights after winning the high school state championship.

But, it’s this part of the highway, just north of Topeka that’s statistically the most dangerous.

13 deaths in the last five years there and hundreds of injuries.

Through our investigation, we also found that very same stretch, lacks street lighting. So, we asked the state to respond.

“People are required to have their headlights on, and if it’s after dark and you don’t have your headlights on, you’ll get pulled over and probably get a ticket,” Nicole Randall of KDOT said. “So that is a factor in some cases, but I don’t know that it necessarily is on 75.”

Where do we go from here? How do we make US-75 a safer place for your mom, your dad, your loved one to drive on?

Kansas Department of Transportation has a team working right now, to answer that question.

“Every injury crash and fatality that happens, we look at it, and it’s not just another statistic to us,” Randall said. “We look it and see if something happened, we examine it just the like Kansas Highway Patrol does.”

KDOT looks at things like population and traffic to see if those make an impact on highway safety, but say to sufficiently look at US-75, there isn’t a timeline for when changes could be implemented.

“We need to look at every factor that has to do with 75 before we can really determine what it is that needs to change,” Randall said.

Randall said there are several ways to change highways like adding turn lanes, but also things like adding passing lanes, larger shoulders, or adding lanes are also options.

But, it’s for people like Almira, who lost a loved one along the highway that want something done now.

“It makes me feel very sad, and it makes me feel that more might have been done or could have been done to make that highway safer,” Collier said. “I just feel very sad for those who have lost their loved ones too on that stretch of the highway.”

But those changes will never give her back the years with Max she thought she’d have.

“That’s something you learn to live with.”