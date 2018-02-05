Bitter cold and accumulating snow, happy first week of February!

We’re tracking a bone-chilling start to the fresh work and school week. Temperatures fell into sub-zero territory this morning, after a solid 2-4 inches of snow blanketed Northeast Kansas on Sunday. Wind chills will remain sub-zero for most of the day, as south winds back and become northwesterly this afternoon. Expect some of those winds to be gusting close to 30 mph at times today. Stay bundled up and as warm as you possibly can because frost bite could start within 30 minutes, if your skin is exposed during this type of cold. Expect plenty of sunshine out there today, with actual air temperatures nudging above the freezing mark for an hour or two this afternoon. We expect those highs to hangout around 34° before the sun sets on our frigid Monday.

Tuesday’s forecast is all about the SNOW. We start to watch the clouds increase as early as tonight – out ahead of tomorrow’s snowstorm. The timing of the snow is still not completely locked down, but it looks like the ‘worst’ of the snow will happen during the late afternoon and evening hours. At this point, it looks like a solid 2-4 inches of widespread snow (especially along I-70) with locally heavier amounts possible, in the more organized snow bands. Some spots might get closer to 5 or 6 inches, while others stay closer to an inch or two. Tuesday’s weather-maker is our first REAL snowstorm of the season. All of our snows since winter started have been from arctic cold front or quick-moving clipper systems. This time around we’re dealing with a classic February ‘bowling ball’ bringing wintry weather to most of the country, over the next few days. Get the shovels ready – your Tuesday evening commute might be a bit tricky. Drive for the conditions and stay safe!

The bitter cold rolls in (again) behind Tuesday’s snow-maker. Expect lows in the single-digits come Wednesday morning, as we dig out from 2-4+ inches of fresh snow. However, Mother Nature is going to help us out with the snow removal process pretty quickly – later this week. Temps will hover around the freezing mark Wednesday afternoon – but we’ll have plenty of sunshine. And that sunshine will spend a lot of its energy trying to melt the snow. Mostly sunny skies will continue on Thursday, but highs will rebound into the middle/upper 40s – really getting that melting going. We’ll probably have a bit more cloud cover around on Friday (out ahead of some weekend snow chances) but highs will close in on 40°…again. In other words, tomorrow’s snowfall will be melted by the end of the week! It’s worth mentioning that we are watching another weather-maker for the weekend. It looks like a rain/snow mix changing completely to snow Saturday night/Sunday morning. A ton can change this far out, but after tomorrow’s storm rolls through we’ll turn our attention to the weekend weather-maker. Stay tuned.

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert