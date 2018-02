TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police Dispatch confirmed a car traveling east on I-70 left the highway crashing through a fence before hitting a parked SUV.

It happened around 9:45 near I-70 and Wanamaker at the Crown Colony Apartments.

A Dodge Neon pushed the parked SUV into an apartment building upon impact. Maintenance was requested at the building to shut power off to the damaged portion of the building.

Police on scene confirmed there were no injuries.