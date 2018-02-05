Career closet help students dress for success

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A career clothing closet at Seaman High School is helping students dress for success.

Daniel Ruda is a teacher and coach at Seaman High School. He requires his student athletes to dress professionally on game days but recently he noticed a need.

Ruda said he was surprised at the number of students who don’t have professional attire.

Ruda said he came across a tweet about the career closet at Kansas State University. The tweet gave him the idea to start a career closet at the high school.

He teamed up with the school’s student internship coordinator Gita Noble to start the “Viking Closet.”

“We started with our staff in our district and just said ‘hey, if you have any gently used business attire we’d be happy to take it’,” said Ruda.

Students can pick out shirts, ties, dresses and dress shoes to wear for interviews or internships.

“The students are growing quickly and they don’t have time to purchase those items and sometimes in the stores they’re quite expensive,”said Noble.

Noble said dressing professionally is not just about how students look.

“You should always dress to impress,” said Noble. “You never get a second chance to make a first impression.”

The school continues to collect gently worn professional dress for men and women. Donations can be dropped off at Seaman High School.

Questions about the career closet can be directed to Daniel Ruda. He can be reached by email at druda@usd435.com.