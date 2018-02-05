Holton woman arrested in stabbing incident

By Published:

HOLTON, Kan. (KSNT) — A Holton woman was arrested Monday morning on a warrant for 2nd degree attempted murder and aggravated battery.

Nicole Leann Martinez, 31, of Holton was issued the warrant as a result of a joint investigation conducted by the Holton Police Department and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Martinez allegedly stabbed Cruz Ruiz, 28, of Holton in an apartment at the Red Roof Inn on Nov. 26, 2017 in Holton.

Ruiz was treated at a local hospital following the incident. The severity of his injuries are unknown.

Martinez is currently being held in the Jackson County Jail with a $50,000 bond.

