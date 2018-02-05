Lawmakers consider age requirements for candidates running for statewide office

TOPEKA, Kan. (CAPITOL BUREAU) — A bill requiring age restrictions in order to run for statewide office passed the House Elections committee with no recommendation.

The bill comes after six high school students filed to run for Governor in 2018.

“Some are 18, others are 16, 17,what have you and then I think what we ended up realizing was okay there is really no definition what so ever,” explained State Rep. Blake Carpenter, R-Derby.

Under the bill, a person would have to be 18 years old and living in Kansas for four consecutive years in order to run for statewide office.

Statewide offices include: Governor, Secretary of State, Attorney General, State Treasurer and State Commissioner of Insurance.

“It’s making sure that person whoever is here and wants to run for the highest office our state has to offer cares about this state and isn’t just carpet bagging in and running because they want to hold a title,” said Carpenter.

“The voters can make that decision on who is the most qualified to represent them,” said State Rep. Brett Parker, D-Overland Park. Parker said while he thinks implementing an age restriction is a good idea, he has issue with the residency requirement. “ I think we should trust the voters of Kansas if they want someone who has been here for 20 years or two years,” added Parker.

In order to run for a position in the State Senate or State House there are requirements a person has to meet like being a registered voter in the district they represent.

“We just believe that candidates for statewide office should be treated the same as candidates for Kansas House and Kansas Senate,” said Brayn Caskey with the Secretary of State’s Office.

Topeka Democrat Vic Miller said he thinks the bill is worth a debate on the House floor, but says right now, he doesn’t support it.

“If you’re more qualified than the person you’re running against go out and prove it to him,” said Rep. Miller.

If passed, th e bill would not take effect until 2019.