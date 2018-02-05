Local business owner asking lawmakers to legalize hemp, CBD oil

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local business owner is lobbying lawmakers to draft a bill legalizing CBD oil in Kansas.

Jason Todack owns CBD American Shaman in Topeka. His store has been closed for more than a week, since Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced that he believes CBD oil is illegal.

“I am spending my time educating anybody who is willing to give me audience,” said Todack. “I realize not a lot of people are educated about the difference between hemp products and marijuana products.”

However, in this case education may not be the problem. Todack and his lawyers believe the 2014 Farm Bill legalized hemp, which is one of the plants CBD oil is often made from.

Lawmakers, on the other hand, say that’s not the case. Rep. Willie Dove (R-Bonner Springs) says the law President Obama signed gave state’s the ability to develop hemp, but Kansas hasn’t adopted the measure.

“I have to go by what the law says. The law says it is not legal until we adopt,” said Dove. “We need to follow the law and those individuals who are doing it before that law is passed.could be in jeopardy,”

Dove says he’ll introduce a bill to legalize hemp this week. A similar bill passed by high margins in the Kansas House last year, but died in the Senate.

“We have people who are leaving the state of Kansas because they cannot get this product legally,” said Dove. “They’re trying to manage the pain that’s going on. My job is to try and help them get that without the risk of being arrested.”

Dove says Kansas was once one of the biggest producers of hemp in the United States before it was criminalized. He hopes to have farmers planting hemp seeds this May.