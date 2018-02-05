Local high school band launches 25th annual fundraiser

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Topeka West Charger Band announced Monday it will travel to Tampa, Fla. during the 2018-2019 season. They will perform as part of the Outback Bowl festivities.

Each student is responsible for raising the $1,075 it costs to take the trip.

As a fundraiser for the trip, the band is holding its 25th Annual Fruit Sale. a 20-pound case of naturally sweet navel oranges or ruby red grapefruit (or a mix of both) is $25.

Band member will take orders from Feb. 5 – Feb. 19.

The fruit will be freshly picked and will arrive at the school about three days after harvest, during the first week of March, according to Misty Kruger, Director of Communications at TPS.

Students will deliver the fruit after it arrives.

Payment is due at the time of the order.

To order fruit from a band member or the band director Barry Evans, call (785) 438-4045.

The band will host several fundraisers throughout the coming year to help these students accomplish this goal.