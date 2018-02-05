Man arrested after domestic disturbance

Topeka, Kan.  (KSNT) – A man is behind bars booked on several charges including aggravated arson.

Topeka police report that at approximately 11:00 p.m. Sunday officers were called to the 2100 Block of SE 11th Terrace for a domestic disturbance.  When they arrived, officers discovered that a fire had also been intentionally set to the residence.

Cortero Terry, 28, was located arrested and transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on charges of Aggravated Domestic Battery; Aggravated Arson, Aggravated Assault to Law Enforcement Officer and additional charges.

