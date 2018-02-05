Man arrested during ‘Defend Our Flag’ protest

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – One man was arrested Saturday in Lawrence during the “Defend Our Flag” protest.

Parker J. Mays, 25, of Overland Park was arrested and booked into the Douglas County Correctional Facility for Criminal Damage.

Hundreds took to Massachusetts St. in Lawrence on Saturday in protest of a Facebook Event called “Drag The Flag March.”

The original event has since been deleted, but another event, “Defend Our Flag,” was created in response.

According to a “Defend Our Flag” organizer, they’re protesting to defend the United States Flag.

Confederate flags could be seen in the area. Organizers of “Defend Our Flag” denied the event as a White Nationalist Rally.

According to The University Daily Kansan, no protesters from “Drag the Flag March” were seen on Massachusetts St.

Lawrence Police said the protests largely remained non-violent, but that one arrest was made and one person received a citation.

Police said the protests appeared to be over at 4:45 p.m.