Man arrested in Lawrence for attempted homicide

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) — One man was taken into custody early Monday morning after a report of shots fired into an occupied vehicle.

Lawrence Police responded just after 2 a.m. after Alfred D. Sanders, 46, of Lawrence allegedly fired shots toward three people in a vehicle in the 1700 block of Iowa Street.

No injuries were reported.

Sanders was booked into the Douglas County Correctional Facility on three counts of attempted 2nd degree murder.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Lawrence Police Department at (785) 832-7509 or Crime Stoppers of Lawrence and Douglas County at (785) 843-TIPS.