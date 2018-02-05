No injuries reported in downtown Topeka apartment fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A fire broke out in an apartment building in downtown Topeka Wednesday afternoon.

Topeka Fire responded to the fire at The Belmark Apartments just after 2 p.m.

Traffic was blocked at 12th and Polk while crews worked the scene.

According to Topeka Fire, it started in the walls and traveled between the first and third floors.

Only two apartments were affected.

No injuries were reported and Topeka Fire said everyone was evacuated when they arrived.

Topeka Fire said a torch may have been to blame. They believe someone was working with a torch on the first floor.

The investigation is still ongoing.

