Substantial snowfall forecasted for Tuesday

Snow starting near midday Tuesday

Accumulating snow Tuesday afternoon/evening

Milder weather later in the week

The next chance for snow moves in on Tuesday starting in the late morning hours and lasting until mid-evening. Tonight, we’re expecting dry weather with lows in the lower to middle 10s.

Snow will spread into the area on Tuesday with the heaviest band of snow setting up across the northwestern half of the area. Those areas could see anywhere from 2-5″ of snow by Tuesday evening. Farther south, the amounts will be lighter, with only a dusting to 2″ across our southern viewing area.

Sunshine returns on Wednesday with lower 30s before we warm into the 40s by Thursday and Friday.

– KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller