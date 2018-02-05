Topeka man arrested on forgery, identity theft

HOLTON, Kan. (KSNT) — A Topeka man was arrested late Friday after a car stop in Holton.

According to Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, William Randall Manrose, 47, of Topeka had just allegedly committed a forgery at Walmart in Holton.

A Jackson County Deputy stopped Manrose’s vehicle in the 100 block of Arizona Street for a traffic infraction.

Manrose allegedly made a purchase at Walmart using someone else’s identity and used a fake driver’s license to pass a forged check.

He was arrested and booked into the Jackson County Jail for forgery and identity theft.

Manrose posted bond and was released from the jail on Sunday.

