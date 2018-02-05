Two vehicle injury accident off of 21st and Adams shuts down Northbound lanes

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police Dispatch has confirmed a two vehicle injury accident on 21st and Adams St.

A red Pontiac G6 and a silver Dodge 1500 pickup were the vehicles involved in the crash. The female driver of the red Pontiac has been transferred to the hospital with serious injuries. Her condition has been updated as serious but with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver and two children in the Dodge pickup were not injured.

Northbound lanes on Adams St, at 21st, have been shut down. Police are asking people to avoid the area.

Westar crews are on the scene due to a traffic pole being knocked over.

