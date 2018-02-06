BNSF reports 2017 economic development results

FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE) – BNSF Railway Company on Tuesday reported another record year of investment from customers served by the freight rail provider – nearly $7.7 billion. This figure reflects several large investments by customers including Iowa Fertilizer Company, Spectrum Brands and Ganahl Lumber Company. These investments are expected to generate approximately 3,500 new jobs in local communities. This marks the seventh consecutive year that BNSF customers and local economic development organizations have invested more than $1 billion in a calendar year for new or expanded facilities.

BNSF customers, including Iowa Fertilizer Company, invested nearly $7.7 billion in 2017 for new or expanded facilities. (Photo: Business Wire)

“The focus of the BNSF Economic Development team is to facilitate and expedite the process of establishing rail service for our customers, so these types of customer investments highlight the innovative transportation solutions our rail network provides to a range of businesses and industries,” said Colby Tanner, assistant vice president, economic development.

In 2017, new developments supported a wide variety of commodities including agriculture, chemicals, consumer products, ethanol, fertilizer, industrial products and petroleum in more than 100 communities across the BNSF network. Highlights of supply chain solutions BNSF helped its customers achieve in 2017 include:

Iowa Fertilizer Company – Located in Wever, Iowa, the $3 billion fertilizer plant began production in 2017. Bringing 220 permanent jobs to the area, the plant is anticipated to produce up to 2 million metric tons of fertilizer and diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) products each year.Spectrum Brands – The hardware and home improvement division of Spectrum Brands consolidated its operations from two distribution centers to one, located at Logistics Park Kansas City, in Edgerton, Kansas. The multi-million dollar project included a 927,000 square-foot distribution center and brought an additional 300 jobs to LPKC.Ganahl Lumber Company – After building a new $50 million rail-served lumber facility in Torrance, Calif., Ganahl Lumber Company has hired 91 employees, with plans to employ up to 140 at the location.For more information on establishing a new or expanded rail-served facility, visit http://www.bnsf.com/rail-development.