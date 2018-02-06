Former KU basketball player Brannen Greene arrested for marijuana

WABAUNSEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A former University of Kansas men’s basketball player was arrested for drugs.

Brannen Greene, 23, was arrested on I-70 Saturday in Wabuansee County after he was pulled over for speeding, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Lt. Adam Winters said Greene was arrested for possession of marijuana, speeding, having an expired registration, driving without a valid license and distribution of marijuana.

He was taken to the Wabaunsee County Jail.

A 6-foot-7 Juliette, Georgia native, Greene shot 49.2 percent from 3-point range in 2015-16. He scored a season-high 18 points on 6-of-6 shooting, 5-of-5 from 3-point range, in the 2016 season opener against Northern Colorado. A 3-point specialist, Greene had eight games this season where he made multiple treys for the Jayhawks. Of his 44 field goals made, 31 were from 3-point range for 70.5 percent. Greene averaged 5.4 points and 2.1 rebounds per game while pulling down four or more boards 10 times his junior season.

Greene played in 93 games while at Kansas with three starts. He scored a career-high 19 points in Kansas’ win at Georgetown on Dec. 10, 2014, which included a 5-for-5 effort from beyond the arc. For his career, Greene shot 42.2 percent from 3-point range (81-192) and 87.2 percent from the free throw line (102-117). Included were consecutive free throws made streaks of 21 his sophomore season and 20 in 2015-16.