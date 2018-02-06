Fort Riley families to receive solar panels on homes

FORT RILEY, Kan. (KSNT) — Families in Fort Riley are receiving solar panels on their homes. This is all thanks to the US Department of Defense’s privatized housing solar challenge.

The goal is to eliminate more than 90,000 tons of carbon emissions each year. That’s the same as taking more than 2,500 cars off the road annually.

The installations are expected to meet the department of defense’s goal by increasing renewable energy by 20% in the year 2030.

“Ultimately energy stabilization, rate stabilization is going to lead to long term stabilization of energy cost which means that in the future, renovations, construction to amenities to family housing will be funded,” the Operations Director at Corvias, Clay Boyer said.

The panels will be added to the homes within the next two weeks with construction lasting for about nine months. The addition to the homes are at no cost to the military.