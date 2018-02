KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The newborn giraffe at the Kansas City Zoo already weighs around 105 pounds (47.63 kilograms) and stands around 5 feet (1.52 meters) tall.

The zoo announced in a news release Monday that the calf was born Friday. She has undergone a medical exam and appears to be in good health.

The calf is behind the scenes for now with her mother, Lizzie. She won’t be on exhibit until the temperatures warm up.