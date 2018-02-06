How daycares are trying to curb spreading of the flu

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– Not only does the staff at Crestview Learning Center teach their kids how to wash their hands, but also not coughing in their hands.

“We teach them to cough in their elbows and not their hands so they aren’t touching everything as they go down the hallway,” Tiffany Taylor of Crestview Learning Center said.

Taylor said in the last couple weeks they have had lots of kids not coming to daycare because they are sick.

And if a child had any sign of a fever while at daycare, they went home.

Dr. Garrison from Stormont Vail said it doesn’t end there.

“If a child is sick and there’s no way that the parent can get there in time, they need to isolate that child in some way so they aren’t spreading the germs around,” he said.

He also notes day cares need to be sanitizing several times per day.

“Some other little kid comes up and touches the same spot, rubs their eye, and that’s how it gets spread.”

And Crestview Learning Center goes the extra mile with that.

“We clean and sanitize every toy,” Taylor said. “Especially in our toddler room, as soon as it goes in a mouth it goes in a bucket.”

They also have partnered with a local sanitizing company, Curb Appeal Power Wash, to come into the center once a week to help curb the spreading of flu germs.