How the sale of Kwik Shops could affect your fuel saving points

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Your local Kwik Shop will soon have a new owner, which means the fuel points you earn at Dillons stores might not work anymore.

British convenience store operator EG Group is buying Kroger’s convenience store unit for $2.15 billion as it expands into the U.S.

Kroger and other grocery store operators have been facing tougher competition from companies including Walmart and Amazon. The Cincinnati company has been considering a sale of its convenience store operations since October.

“We are looking into the possibility of a partnership to continue the redemption of fuel points because we know it is important to our customers, but it’s premature to discuss any potential plans prior to closing with the pending sale of Kwik Shop,” said Dillons Corpate Affairs Manager Sheila Lowrie.

Lowrie said as of now customers can continue to redeem fuel at Dillons Fuel Centers and Kwik Shop until the sale to EG Group is finalized, expected by the end of May.

“For us, one of the most important considerations in our decision-making process was continued operations to ensure minimal disruption to our associates. We will work closely with EG Group team to ensure a smooth transition for associates. Because EG Group does not have operations in the U.S. and we have a strong and experienced C-store management team and a great core of 11,000 associates, we see this as a terrific opportunity to keep jobs in our communities under a new owner committed to a thriving business.”

The acquisition includes 66 locations in 18 states employing 11,000 workers.

EG Group will base its North American headquarters in Cincinnati.

Kroger plans to use proceeds from the sale to buy back stock and pay down debt.

“Our store associates will remain employees of their division banner, which will be part of the new parent company, EG Group. Our C-store corporate and division office teams and some support functions will also become a part of EG Group.”