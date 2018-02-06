KU student arrested following multiple cases of burglary, theft on campus

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – A 19-year-old University of Kansas student has been arrested after several cases of burglary, theft and criminal damage to property at multiple locations were reported to campus police.

University of Kansas Police said the arrest took place Monday. The student was arrested for burglary, theft, criminal damage to property, unauthorized computer access, and drug charges.

The crimes were reported on multiple dates from December 2017 to February 2018.

The total damage and loss is estimated to be in the tens of thousands of dollars.

University police have not released an identity of the suspect at this time.