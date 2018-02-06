Local bar owner charged with attempted second degree murder

Related Coverage Local bar owner threatens to kill man at bar, later arrested

PERRY, Kan. (KSNT) – A local bar owner has been charged with attempted second degree murder after threatening to kill someone.

According to the complaint from the Jefferson County Attorney’s Office, Barclay Garrett Mead, 48, was charged Monday with attempted second degree murder, possession of a firearm under the influence.

Police say Mead, the owner of Hog Holler Saloon in Ozawkie was taken to jail early Sunday morning.

Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Herrig tells KSNT News the incident happened shortly after midnight at Fred’s Place, a bar in Perry.

Herrig said Mead pointed a gun at another man in the bar and said he was going to kill him. That’s when another person in the bar punched Mead, knocking him unconscious.

Mead was taken to a local hospital and later arrested. No one else was injured in the incident.

He remains in the Jefferson County Jail at this time.