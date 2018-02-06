Local officer awarded for being outstanding leader

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local school resource officer is being honored for being an outstanding leader for students.

In a surprise announcement Monday, Topeka Police Officer Darren Campbell was given the William H. Spurgeon Award.

The award is presented by the Boy Scouts of America to men and women who have displayed outstanding leadership in the program and their community.

He says this award is truly an honor.

Darren has been a police officer for 21 years, three of which have been spent at French Middle School.