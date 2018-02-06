Majority of snow will fall to the north today

By Published:
*WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR THE NORTHERN COUNTIES UNTIL MIDNIGHT

In effect for the northern counties until midnight

What We’re Tracking:

  • Light snow off and on today
  • Late week warm-up
  • More snow chances over the weekend

Snow is coming in much lighter than anticipated as dry air beneath the clouds has also been rather difficult to overcome. With that, expect only minor accumulations across most of the area. Best chance for a couple of inches of snow will be well north of I-70.

Tonight as the system moves to the east, we’ll clear and drop down to the upper single digits and lower 10s.

Clear skies allow for temperatures to make it back into the lower 30s on Wednesday and even into the 40s on Thursday before another blast of cold air and perhaps a winter mix for Saturday into early Sunday.

– KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

