More snow moving into Northeast Kansas today

*WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR THE NORTHERN COUNTIES UNTIL 7PM

We’re tracking yet another chance for snow across Northeast Kansas today. Expect similar snowfall totals (maybe heavier in some spots) to Sunday’s storm. That means we’re looking at a general 1-3 inches of snow today – mainly across the northern half of the area. The computer models are still having a rough time with this system, but the latest trend looks like just a dusting south of I-70. The latest timing of the snowstorm has the snow starting to move through the heart of our area around midday. However, the snow will be at its heaviest closer to the evening commute (4-6pm). Prepare for some tricky travel across our neck of the woods today, with slick conditions as the snow falls. Drive for the weather and give yourselves plenty of time to get to where you are going. Be on the look-out for closing, delays and other activity cancellations as today unfolds too. If you don’t have anywhere to be – please stay off the roads this afternoon/evening.

Things turn bitterly cold again tomorrow morning, with temps plummeting into the single digits. Today’s storm system is a quick-mover and will be completely through Northeast Kansas by 9pm – giving us plenty of time to clear out tonight. That means temps will have hours upon hours to crash – heading into Wednesday morning. Expect lots of sunshine on tap tomorrow, though. However, highs will only be able to muster the freezing mark – so the melting process will have to wait yet another day. It’s worth it because Thursday is looking warmer and warmer – highs will flirt with 50° as a mini warm-up moves into our area later this week. Early spring-like highs should be enough to melt most (if not all) of the snow – especially combined with more February sunshine! Friday will stay fairly seasonal too, with temps hanging out around 40°. The only thing working against Friday’s temps will be the clouds. We’ll have to watch the forecast later this week because yet another snow-maker is waiting for us over the weekend.

Speaking of – after today, our eyes will turn to Saturday and Sunday’s snow chance. There’s still a ton of uncertainty surrounding that potential storm system still 5+ days out, but some computer models still keep us above freezing on Saturday afternoon. If that remains the case, we could see some chilly rain at first – changing into snow sometime overnight/early Sunday morning. It’s way too early to pinpoint snowfall totals, but we’re probably looking at a coating to an inch of snow. If the storm system brings rain first, the snowfall totals would certainly be cut. That’s why we’re watching the weekend temperature forecast very closely too. Longer range models show a return to ‘normal’ temperatures beginning next week. Our average high temperature for this time of the year is 42° and that’s the exact temperatures we’re going with for next Monday, under mostly sunny skies. Our weather adventures in February 2018 continue…stay tuned!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert