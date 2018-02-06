No. 22 Wichita State blasts Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – Austin Reaves scored 22 points, Landry Shamet added 20 points and five assists and No. 22 Wichita State overcame early shooting struggles to beat Memphis 85-65 on Tuesday night.

Darral Willis Jr. finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds, while Zach Brown scored 11 points for the Shockers (18-5, 8-3 American Athletic Conference), who were coming off an overtime loss at Temple on Saturday.

Jeremiah Martin led Memphis (14-10, 5-6) with 16 points, but was 2 of 10 from the field, including misfiring on all five shots from outside the arc. Kareem Brewton Jr. scored 12 points and Raynere Thornton had 11 points, missing only one of his six shots.

Memphis lost its second straight and fourth of five.

Wichita State, which was hovering around 33 percent shooting through much of the first half, shot 53.8 percent in the second half.

Memphis pulled within five points twice after halftime, only to have Shamet score to stem the rally. The second time, his field goal started a 17-3 run and the Shockers ran the lead to 19 points with about 5 minutes left and coasted home

The Shockers built an 11-point lead in the first half as Shamet converted his first three shots from outside the arc. Meanwhile, Thornton made his first four shots for Memphis.

But both teams misfired in the final minutes before the half, with Wichita State missing its last six shots as Memphis failed to convert its last five. The Shockers led 40-29 at the break.

BIG PICTURE

Wichita State: The Shockers, who dropped six spots in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll, may have improved their record, but their overall performance was still a bit rough. They let Memphis hang around until a flurry through the midway portion of the second half when they scored easily at the rim. They outrebounded Memphis 39-28, including 14 offensive boards that led to 23 second-chance points.

MEMPHIS: Earlier in the week, Memphis coach Tubby Smith hinted that the Tigers were “right on the cusp” of consideration for the NCAA Tournament. They showed they could stay with a nationally-ranked team for short stretches, but the more talented Shockers eventually had their way.

UP NEXT

Wichita State: Entertains UConn on Saturday.

Memphis: Hosts Central Florida on Sunday.