Police seek public’s help in finding answers for murder of pregnant Manhattan woman

By Published:
Ashley Harlan

OLATHE, Kan. (KSNT) – Police in Olathe are requesting the public’s help with any information relating to the killing of Ashley Harlan and her unborn child.

Friends say the former Manhattan resident, whose death is being investigated as a homicide, had expected to learn the gender of her baby on the day she died.

Harlan, 23, was found dead Tuesday, January 30, inside an Olathe townhome. She had moved to the Kansas City suburb from Manhattan to be nearer to her baby’s father earlier this month.

Her friend, 23-year-old Tabitha Brown, said she was to be the godmother to Harlan’s child and planned to go to the ultrasound appointment with Harlan. She said Harlan never did learn the sex of her baby.

Another friend, 22-year-old Kaitlin Beeton, says Harlan had been “doing so well, working hard on her future.”

Anyone with information are encouraged to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-7500 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

