Questions For Kyle: February 6, 2018

I’ve done countless school visits throughout my five years here at KSNT and I got the wild idea of – what if I could have our area students ask ME their weather questions. There’s such a huge passion for weather in Kansas – so every Tuesday morning, I hope you’ll all join me in learning more about the world around us. I’ll even show you some fun science experiments – that you can do with your kids at home!

I spent some time with the kindergarten classes over at Williams Magnet in Topeka. It only made sense because of their focus on the arts and sciences and let me tell you – these kids are smart! We talked about weather safety as the spring storm season approaches and they taught me a few things about how plants grow. But it’s not spring just yet and Davaeh had a wintry question for me!

Davaeh, a kindergarten student at Williams Magnet asked, “What’s the most snow in Kansas?”

Well, with snow in the forecast today – this is the perfect question, Davaeh! I grew up in the lake effect snow bands of Western New York and snowstorms sparked my love of weather. That’s why I’m a weatherman today! There’s a little bit more snow across the great lakes region – but Kansas has had some big snowstorms too. But what about the biggest snow ever recorded in Kansas? We have to go all the way back to 2009, where Pratt, KS, picked up 30″ of snow between March 27th and 28th. That is still the state recorded for the heaviest 24-hour snowfall. Some of you might be wondering what’s the most snow TOPEKA has picked up within 24 hours – well we have to travel way back to February 27th, 1900 for the answer. The Capital City picked up 17.3″ that day. However, you probably remember the snowstorm on February 4th, 2014 – that dropped 12.9″ of snow in Topeka!

There’s another way to answer Davaeh’s question too (it’s such a great, topical question) – what’s the snowiest winter ever recorded in Kansas? Way out west in Goodland – they picked up 102″ of snow during the winter of 1979-80! That sounds like a lot and it is, but we need some context here! Remember when I said I grew up in New York? Syracuse, NY, is one of the snowiest cities in the country and they AVERAGE 124″ of snow EVERY winter! How about that? So, yes, it can snow a lot in Kansas – but not nearly as much as it does in the Northeast and Great Lakes regions!

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert