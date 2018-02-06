Shawnee County residents being targeted by scam

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Local residents are being targeted by a scam that claims they have outstanding warrants.

Shawnee County’s Criminal Investigative Division is warning people to be aware of the scam currently taking place.

They say an man is impersonating a Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office detective by identifying himself as “Detective Brown.” He informs the victim that there is an outstanding warrant for their arrest and attempts to collect personal information and payment over the phone.

The Sheriff’s Office wants people to know that the caller ID can be “spoofed” to appear as a legitimate phone number, including the Sheriff’s Office number.

The Sheriff’s Office wants to remind people that they will never call a person with an outstanding warrant and attempt to collect payment.

Similar scams in the past have involved people impersonating the IRS, Corrections, and Jury Coordinators needing payment over the phone for delinquent tax payments, jury fines, or even bail money for incarcerated loved ones.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for anyone who believes they’ve been a victim of this scam to contact their office at 785-251-2200.