Washburn University celebrates birthday by giving back

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Washburn University celebrated it’s 153rd birthday today.

There were events going on throughout the day at the University and into Tuesday evening. Some of the events included mobile gaming, a breakout box, and a late night session with snacks provided at the campus library.

The University is also asking people to give back today, by donating their time and resources to a project, department or team that matters most to them on campus.

There are over 160 academic areas at Washburn and 20 student-centered projects to choose from.

