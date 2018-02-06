Wichita police recover stolen documents from 7 cases

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita police say a traffic stop led to the recovery of stolen property from seven cases, many involving identity theft.

Officer Charley Davidson says a vehicle was pulled over Saturday because the tag on the car was reported stolen.

He says the officer found stolen documents including mail, debit cards, identity cards, Social Security cards and birth certificates. The documents come from six cases in 2017 and one from 2013.

A 37-year-old woman in the car had brass knuckles, drug paraphernalia and multiple documents. She was jailed on charges of aggravated weapons violations, possession of drug paraphernalia and seven counts of possession of stolen property.

The 54-year-old driver was arrested for driving on a suspended license and a tag violation.

