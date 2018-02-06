Woman dies after being shot in southeast Wichita

By Published:
Police investigate an early morning shooting near Harry and Hillside. (KSNW)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNT) – One woman is dead after an early morning shooting in southeast Wichita.

Wichita police tell KSNW-TV it happened in the 1600 block of South Estelle around 2 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a woman who was shot inside of her car. She was pronounced dead.

Police said witnesses reported hearing a car leaving the scene. At this time, they do not have a description of the suspect nor the car.

Right now, the identity or the age of the woman hasn’t been released.

Police said they are interviewing witnesses and collecting bullets that were found on the street near the victim’s car.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s