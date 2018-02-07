3 taken to hospital after rollover crash near Horton

HORTON, Kan. (KSNT) – Three people were taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle rollover crash in Brown County.

The crash was reported Tuesday evening at 5:23 p.m. on Kansas Highway 20 and Kingfisher Rd., just west of Horton.

A 2006 Nissan Pathfinder, driven by Kyle Marshall Scoggins, 31, of Everest, was eastbound on K-20, just east of Kingfisher Rd., lost control of the vehicle, went off the roadway to the south, hit an embankment where the vehicle overturned onto the passenger side.

Scoggins, along with two other occupants were taken to Horton Hospital with possible injuries. All three were wearing seat belts, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.