Car shop owner of 12 years starting over after business burns to the ground

MERIDEN, Kan. (KSNT)– High Torque Racing Auto Body and Paint ship is a total loss, including everything inside, after a fire burned it to the ground early Wednesday morning.

“It’s been a pretty emotional morning,” owner Mike Garrison said.

A day full of emotions watching his business burn to the ground, wondering what lies ahead.

“I started over 12 years ago, when I quit my job and started this,” Garrison said. “I wanted to be here until I couldn’t walk anymore, was my plan to be here, now it’s just figuring out what I have left and how to start all over again.”

What’s left, isn’t much. Not only is the building a total loss, but the six cars that were in the shop being worked on are too.

One of the cars was a GS400 convertible, one of only 421 ever made. Garrison said it’s now burned into pieces.

He said it’s hard to even put a price tag on everything that was lost in the fire because several of the cars in the shop were worth between $50-70,000 each.

“I felt like I was on top of the world, but now I feel like I’ve had all my chairs slip out from underneath me,” he said.

But, that won’t stop Garrison from finding a light at the end of this tunnel.

“God has a plan for everybody, I don’t see it yet, but I know it’s there,” he said. “Just got to wait for it to happen.”

He does plan to re-build his shop, so he can get his employees back to work doing what they love, restoring and fixing cars.

Firefighters from several agencies fought the freezing temperatures to put out the flames.

They said it spread from a hallway to the shop, but the cause of the fire is still being investigated.