MERIDEN, Kan. (KSNT) – Fire crews are on the scene Monday morning of a structure fire in western Jefferson County.

The fire was reported just before 5:30 a.m. at a body shop located at 3245 NE 82nd Street. That address is just west of Meriden. Mutual aid was being requested at the scene.

No injuries have been reported at this time and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

KSNT News has a crew on scene and will more information as soon as it becomes available.

Fire at a body shop in Meriden. pic.twitter.com/P1uXw39fMs — Alec Gartner (@AlecGartnerKSNT) February 7, 2018