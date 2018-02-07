Dog rescued in SE Topeka garage fire; cause undetermined

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A neighbor rescued a pet dog in a southeast Topeka garage fire on Wednesday.

The fire happened in the 3300 block of SE Girard St. just after 1:30 p.m.

The neighbor got the dog out of the garage before Topeka Fire arrived.

The dog received medical aid and regained consciousness.

Upon arrival, fire crews reported heavy fire and smoke showing form the west side of the one-story wood-framed detached garage.

The fire was contained to the garage.

Topeka Fire said the fire started near a couch and space heater in the garage. The cause is undetermined.

The estimated total dollar loss is $23,000.

According to Topeka Fire, the garage didn’t have any working smoke alarms.

 

 

 

 

