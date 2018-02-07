Fort Riley soldier found dead overseas

FORT RILEY, Kan. (KSNT) – A Fort Riley soldier has died while deployed overseas.

First Sgt. Nicholas S. Amsberry, 34, was found dead Sunday while deployed to the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany.

Officials say Amsberry was part of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division. He was found near the train station in Parsberg, Germany, where he was pronounced dead on scene by Parsberg emergency medical services.

Fort Riley officials said he was serving in a 9-month deployment to Europe.

The exact cause of death is currently under investigation.

Amsberry, originally from Mesa, Arizona, joined the Army in 2003 as an infantryman.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to the family of 1st Sgt. Nicholas Amsberry,” said Lt. Col. Peter Moon, commander, 1st Bn., 18th Inf. Regt. “We know the death of a family member is an immeasurable loss. It’s a loss shared by Soldiers across our formations. He was a highly respected leader in our organization, and he will truly be missed. We will continue to be there for his family and his Soldiers throughout this difficult time.”

Amsberry deployed to Europe in September 2017 as part of Atlantic Resolve, the mission of which is to demonstrate U.S. commitment to the collective security of NATO allies and partners, conducting bilateral training and multinational exercises in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Bulgaria.