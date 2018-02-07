Kansas ranked 10th best state to grow old in

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas is now said to be one of the top 10 states to grow old in.

According to “24/7 Wall St,” Kansas is tenth on the list of the “Best States to Grow Old In.”

“24/7 Wall St.” reviewed income, health, education and environment data on each state’s elderly population to determine the best and worse states in which to grow old.

“In Kansas 8.0% of residents 65 and older live below the poverty line, well below the 9.2% elderly poverty rate nationwide.”

According to “24/7 Wall St.” by a number of measures assessing income, poverty, and access to health care for elderly Americans, Kansas ranks as one of the best states to grow old in.

Some 92.2% of Kansas households led by adults 65 and older receive Social Security benefits, one of the larger shares of any state. Social Security can be the difference between poverty and financial security for many elderly residents, and just 8.0% of Kansas residents age 65 and over live in poverty — less than the 9.2% national poverty rate for age group and the one of the smaller shares of any state.

Kansas’ elderly population may also have more access to health care than the average senior citizen, according to 24/7 Wall St.

“There are approximately 31 hospitals per 100,000 senior citizens in the state, more than three times the national figure and the fifth highest concentration of any state.”

24/7 Wall St. ’s 10 “BEST” States to Grow Old In”

24/7 Wall St. ’s 10 “Worst States to Grow Old In”