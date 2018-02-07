Kansas Senators pass resolution condemning porn

By Published:

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Senate has approved a resolution condemning pornography, saying it causes infidelity and erectile dysfunction.

The Wichita Eagle reports that measure passed Tuesday with a 35-4 vote has no legal effect. The House passed a similar measure last year.

Republican Sen. Mary Pilcher-Cook, of Shawnee, says pornography “exploits and humiliates those being used and it dehumanizes the user at the same time.”

The resolution says that pornography is potentially biologically addictive and is linked to lessened desire. Studies on a possible link between porn and ED have produced mixed results.

Republican Sen. Barbara Bollier, of Mission Hills, mocked the resolution, saying, “Seriously? We’ll see how excited they are about public health when it comes to guns.” Some lawmakers also raised concerns about freedom of expression.

