KSNT News tours St. Jude Hospital in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (KSNT) – Construction crews are about a month into the building process for the first ever St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway for northeast Kansas.

The project is part of an effort to help raise funds for the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

KSNT News Morning Anchor Brittany Moore is in Memphis, Tennessee Wednesday morning, where she will be touring the St. Jude Hospital.

KSNT News is partnering with St. Jude Children’s Hospital to build the Dream Home in Topeka and it could be yours.

The location of the dream home is at SW 21st Street and Indian Hills Road.

Tickets go on sale first part of April for $100.

All funds raised through the program will help ensure that families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food.

The grand opening is on May 12.

The giveaway of the home will happen live on KSNT News on June 14.