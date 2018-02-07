KU Football signs 11-year-old on National Signing Day

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) — The dream to play college football may not come for all of us, but with the help of a non-profit organization and KU Football, one 5th grader got his dream.

Standing at 4’10” and weighing 71 pounds, 11-year-old Tayber Witt of Tonganoxie is the newest addition to KU football.

“4’10’’ but 10’4’’ on game day right? That’s what I’m talking about,” jokes David Beaty, KU Football head coach.

Beaty signed Tayber with the team to attend attend all KU team practices, games, events and more.

Since his birth, Tayber has been diagnosed with numerous genetics syndromes and from that time to now, his main goal is to be a Jayhawk.

“Tayber has epilepsy, he has a urology disorder that he has had four surgeries for and a pretty significant speech disorder,” said Tayber’s mom, Lorelei Witt. “If you couldn’t tell, he’s making his way through. He’s a huge KU fan and I went to KU, so it was a perfect fit.”

Twice a year, Tayber goes up to Rochester, Minn. for treatment and is a patient at Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.

But this doesn’t stop Tayber from already sharing some camaraderie with many of the KU players.

“A few of us got up and we had a team meeting and ran it by everybody, let them know this is the deal,” said Bryce Torneden, KU football safety. “It’s a two year commitment and you know, he’s gonna be part of the family and if you see him around, just let him know we’re here for him.”

Lorelei said some of the players even visited Tayber outside of the gridiron, at one of his grade school basketball games,

“It was amazing,” Lorelei said. “His friends were just in awe when they walked in, so that has been great for Tayber. And as a mom, it’s very touching.”

Tayber will make his first KU Football appearance at the KU Football spring practice.KU f